Local grocery store prepares for rush before storm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - People are stocking up and preparing as mid-Michigan braces for another snow storm after recent severe weather left thousands without power across the state.

One local grocery store is preparing for the rush.

“There’s a lot of people that come into the store before the storm just trying to get their groceries and get through,” said Andrew Waterman, an employee at Jack’s Fruit and Meat Market in Saginaw County.

Waterman said it’s all hands on deck for the store on M-46 in Thomas Township.

“Normally we have a lot of people and we have maybe four to five employees, and normally we have two or three,” Waterman said. “So normally we get rushed pretty bad. And normally we bring out carts and have everything stocked and just ready to go, make sure that everybody gets their groceries and gets home.”

Ahead of Friday’s winter storm, there are a few items that Jack’s Fruit and Meat Market recommends you should stock up on.

“Come in and stock up on water, fruits and vegetables, cold cuts, meat, some eggs, and bread too,” Waterman said.

The storm is expected to start Friday afternoon and continue through the evening before tapering off early in the overnight hours.

Waterman said the earlier customers come in, the better.

“It’s going to be a bigger storm. And we’ve had a few storms in the past month but this is going to be one of the bigger ones and the roads are going to be slippery,” Waterman said. “Just make sure to drive safe and get your groceries before the rush hits.”

