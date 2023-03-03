Michigan House votes to repeal 1931 Abortion Ban

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan House of Representatives voted to repeal sections 14 and 15 of Michigan Penal Code that made it a felony to provide and abortion.

Thursday, the House voted 58 yeas and 50 nays to repeal the 1931 Abortion Ban.

This action by the House repeals the ability to be charged with a felony for aiding, or causing a miscarriage physically or medicinally. The repeal also amends the listed criminal offenses, sentencing guidelines related to abortion as a crime.

House Bill 4006 directly repeals the 1931 abortion ban. HB 4032 removes a reference to the ban from the Code of Criminal Procedure. Post-Roe court decisions have allowed prosecutions under the 1931 law as recently as 2019.

ACLU of Michigan and Planned Parenthood of Michigan testified in support of the bills. A representative of the Michigan Catholic Conference testified in opposition to the bills.

Supporters of the bills argued that repealing sections 14 and 15 should not endanger the health and safety of pregnant individuals because other laws, such as scope of practice and medical malpractice laws for medical professionals, standards of care as well as sanctions by medical licensing boards, provide both guidance and sanctions for medical professionals.

