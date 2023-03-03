Snow starting to move in this afternoon, becomes heavier as the evening goes on

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been quiet most of the day, but snow is starting to move into the area late this afternoon and this evening.

The timing of snow that is now starting to move into our southern areas near I-69 as of 4:30 PM or so, is running slightly behind schedule, but overall the rest of the forecast appears to be in reasonably good shape, and our expectations of heavy snowfall for parts of the area tonight have not changed.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect and will be until 4 AM. For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow will become heavier as time goes on this evening, especially in the warning and advisory areas. At the peak, snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are possible at times, and it’s not impossible that we hear some thunder snow again tonight. As snow becomes heavier, if you don’t have to travel tonight, don’t. With the heavy snow rates, it will be difficult for road crews to keep up, through no fault of their own.

Track the snow through the evening with our Interactive Radar.

Snow moves in this evening, becoming heavy at times. (WNEM)

Those heavy snowfall rates, combined with winds gusting near 30-40 miles per hour, will cause very poor visibility on area roads. As far as drifting, we don’t expect that to be as big of an issue compared to our last few events, due to the heavy, wet nature of the snow. Once it’s on the ground, it should stay in place much better this time around.

The downside to that heavy wet snow is it’s going to be much more tough to shovel and clear. It’s nicknamed heart attack snow for a reason, so please be careful if strenuous activity is not recommended for you.

As far as the accumulations, we don’t expect much of a change from our final map issued this morning. The heaviest areas are expected to fall between 6-10″ of snow, possibly higher in isolated spots. The best chance for this is in the warning area, especially the southern regions closer to Flint and the Thumb. Amounts will gradually get lighter at first to the northwest with Saginaw expecting several inches of snow, to Midland being on the edge of possibly several inches of snow, to just a few.

Our current expectations with snowfall amounts. (WNEM)

Midland, Bay City, and Mount Pleasant are a couple of areas that we’re very interested to see how things play out. These areas have been somewhat caught in the middle of the transitioning snow projections all week long.

Snow should start winding down around midnight for most areas, with the Thumb clearing out in the early morning hours of Saturday. Lows will settle in the 20s tonight, so slippery roads will remain possible right into Saturday morning.

