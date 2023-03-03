Thousands pay respects to fallen Flint firefighter

Thousands of people showed up in Flint on Friday to pay respects to a fallen Flint firefighter.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of people showed up in Flint on Friday, March 3 to pay their respects to a fallen Flint firefighter.

Ricky Hill, Jr., 49, died after suffering a possible heart attack while responding to a fire on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Ricky Hill Jr.
Ricky Hill Jr.(City of Flint)

Firefighters and other first responders from across the state attended Hill’s funeral on Friday.

The funeral service concluded with a procession through downtown Flint.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol and across all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor Hill.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday, March 5.

