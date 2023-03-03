Thousands pay respects to fallen Flint firefighter

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of people showed up in Flint on Friday, March 3 to pay their respects to a fallen Flint firefighter.

Ricky Hill, Jr., 49, died after suffering a possible heart attack while responding to a fire on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Ricky Hill Jr. (City of Flint)

Firefighters and other first responders from across the state attended Hill’s funeral on Friday.

The funeral service concluded with a procession through downtown Flint.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol and across all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor Hill.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday, March 5.

