Thousands pay respects to fallen Flint firefighter
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of people showed up in Flint on Friday, March 3 to pay their respects to a fallen Flint firefighter.
Ricky Hill, Jr., 49, died after suffering a possible heart attack while responding to a fire on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Firefighters and other first responders from across the state attended Hill’s funeral on Friday.
The funeral service concluded with a procession through downtown Flint.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol and across all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor Hill.
Flags should be returned to full staff on Sunday, March 5.
