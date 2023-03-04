Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DTW closed temporarily due to weather
Gaylord, Michigan
Police ID victim of Vassar Twp. Murder; person of interest arrested
Snow coverage expected by 8 PM.
First Alert: Heavy snow with messy roads Friday evening
The stolen 2015 Gulf Stream StreamLite 29BIK.
Stolen trailer from Midland business turns up in Florida
Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a Saginaw Township business on Friday.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Saginaw Twp. business

Latest News

First Alert- Saturday evening, March 4
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, March 4
Genesee County accepting resumes for open seats on road commission
The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week.
School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’