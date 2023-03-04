Genesee County accepting resumes for open seats on road commission

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Board of County Commissioners is accepting resumes from county residents interested in serving on the road commission.

There are two six-year term seats available for appointment on the Genesee County Road Commission, the board said. The terms for these seats expire on December 31, 2028.

Genesee County residents interested in serving should send a letter of interest and resume to Joshua Freeman, Director of Administration, at 1101 Beach St., Room 312, Flint MI 48502 or via email at jfreeman@geneseecountymi.gov. Letters and resumes must be received in the Board office by 4:00 P.M. on March 20, 2023.

