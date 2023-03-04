School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’

The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week. (Source: KGNS | KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - The Crosby Independent School District approved moving to a four-day instructional week starting next school year.

When the 2023-2024 school year begins, Fridays will be considered student holidays. Teachers and staff will work one Friday each month for staff development days.

Officials said an additional 20 to 25 minutes will be added to school days to make up for the three-day weekend.

The district superintendent said they hope the move to a four-day school week will attract more teachers to the area. School officials said they started this year down 40 teachers and expect that number to get worse next year.

“We’re going to have a lot fewer days if we don’t have teachers in the classroom,” Angela Hayes, parent of a student in the district, said. “So, four good days are better than five days where teachers are absent. This is something that just needed to be done to help the district.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DTW closed temporarily due to weather
Gaylord, Michigan
Police ID victim of Vassar Twp. Murder; person of interest arrested
Snow coverage expected by 8 PM.
First Alert: Heavy snow with messy roads Friday evening
The stolen 2015 Gulf Stream StreamLite 29BIK.
Stolen trailer from Midland business turns up in Florida
Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a Saginaw Township business on Friday.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Saginaw Twp. business

Latest News

First Alert- Saturday evening, March 4
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, March 4
Genesee County accepting resumes for open seats on road commission
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission