Sunny Saturday with light showers tonight, similar weather tomorrow

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow is already melting across Mid-Michigan thanks to full sunshine this morning and temperatures already climbing above freezing for many folks as of 10am. Temperatures continue to climb into this afternoon heading into the upper 30s and lower 40s for much of the area thanks so sunshine and a southwest breezy. This will help melt away more of that ice and snow.

However, for folks that received several inches or more of fresh snow last night, expect temperatures to remain capped in middle 30s as the fresh snow will keep it a bit cooler.

Tonight another round of showers move through with rain and snow possible. Some drizzle is possible as well, but at this time I expect temperatures to hold at or just above freezing so some snow or freezing drizzle may try to accumulate for some folks (generally north of the Bay) but I don’t expect and issues on our roadways. These showers should move through between 8pm and 3am.

Tomorrow will feature another chance for some sunshine and temperatures back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Below is a check of your forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tonight and tomorrow afternoon:

