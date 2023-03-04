TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the X-ray machine.(TSA Northeast via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) - Authorities at a Virginia airport say they recently found a live pet in a person’s carry-on bag.

Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration, said a cat was sent through an X-ray machine at the Norfolk International Airport.

Farbstein shared the X-ray image on social media along with a note to pet owners urging them to not send their pets through the X-ray machines at TSA checkpoints.

According to the agency, the traveler in this case either didn’t know they were supposed to take the cat out of the bag before going through the checkpoint or forgot.

The cat, and its owner, had to go through security again, the proper way.

Cats and dogs must walk or be carried through the metal detector, according to the TSA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DTW closed temporarily due to weather
Gaylord, Michigan
Police ID victim of Vassar Twp. Murder; person of interest arrested
Snow coverage expected by 8 PM.
First Alert: Heavy snow with messy roads Friday evening
The stolen 2015 Gulf Stream StreamLite 29BIK.
Stolen trailer from Midland business turns up in Florida
Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a Saginaw Township business on Friday.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Saginaw Twp. business

Latest News

Rachael Ray is reportedly ending her daytime syndication talk show.
Reports: ‘Rachael Ray’ show ending after 17 seasons
Amazon says construction on their second headquarters in Arlington is paused. (WUSA, NBBJ,...
Amazon pauses construction second HQ site
First Alert- Saturday morning, March 4
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, March 4