Two more MSU students discharged from hospital following shooting

(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - MSU Police and Public Safety reported that Sparrow Hospital in Lansing has updated the conditions of the MSU students who were hospitalized following the mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13.

Police announced on Feb. 23 that one student had been discharged from the hospital.

On Friday, March 3, police said two students who had previously been in serious but stable condition have now been discharged as well.

Two students remain at Sparrow Hospital.

According to police, one student is in fair condition and one student remains in critical condition.

Three other students were killed in the shooting. They have been identified as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

The FBI and MSU police are asking anyone with photos or videos of the incident to submit them here. If you have any information about this incident, call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaylord, Michigan
Police ID victim of Vassar Twp. Murder; person of interest arrested
The stolen 2015 Gulf Stream StreamLite 29BIK.
Stolen trailer from Midland business turns up in Florida
Snow will be most widespread and heaviest Friday evening.
First Alert: Tracking a potential winter storm for Friday
Snow coverage expected by 8 PM.
First Alert: Heavy snow with messy roads Friday evening
Snow will be moving into the southern half of the area by Friday evening's commute.
Heaviest snowfall favoring southeast half of Mid-Michigan Friday

Latest News

DTW closed temporarily due to weather
Genesee Co. Road Commission geared up for winter wallop
Genesee Co. Road Commission geared up for winter wallop
Genesee Co. Road Commission geared up for winter wallop
MDOT crews preparing for another storm