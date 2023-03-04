Two more MSU students discharged from hospital following shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - MSU Police and Public Safety reported that Sparrow Hospital in Lansing has updated the conditions of the MSU students who were hospitalized following the mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13.

Police announced on Feb. 23 that one student had been discharged from the hospital.

On Friday, March 3, police said two students who had previously been in serious but stable condition have now been discharged as well.

Two students remain at Sparrow Hospital.

According to police, one student is in fair condition and one student remains in critical condition.

Three other students were killed in the shooting. They have been identified as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Arielle Anderson, a junior from Grosse Pointe and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

The FBI and MSU police are asking anyone with photos or videos of the incident to submit them here. If you have any information about this incident, call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

