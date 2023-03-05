Crim introduces new push to help police, community relations

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - There is a new push to help police and community relations in Flint, and it involves digging deep into emotions, to find a way forward.

Organizers said the program is a way to help police and black residents have the space to understand the complexities of issues they may have not considered before.

Trust between police and black community members throughout America has been broken for a while, advocates said.

“We can kind of just protect ourselves from having some of the situations that are happening across the country,” said Theresa Roach, the associate director of the Crim Mindfulness initiative.

The initiative is making space in March for 20 Flint police officers and 20 black community members to take steps toward healing.

“The police and the community members will have separate groups for six weeks just learning about mindfulness-based stress, reduction training skills, learning about how to cope with stress, learning how to stop taking inventory of their emotional state and begin to learn, ‘How do I work with these feelings coming up?’ And then at the end, we have a daylong retreat training together. With the police and the black community,” Roach said.

The initiative started as a pilot program. Roach added the conversations can be heavy.

“It’s going to be a lot of very incremental, strategic, mindful, conversation. A lot of emotional intelligence required, so it is a small group but the groups in the past led to a lot of meaningful conversations. There were a lot of tears. Just a lot of people having these moments of wow I never thought of it that way,” Roach said.

Attempting to find a solution to processing the complexities one step at a time. The workshop begins March 27th.

“It’s not a huge group of people. We are really trying to take it slow. We know that this is change that cannot happen overnight. It cannot happen with a one-day workshop,” Roach said.

