More sunshine and warmth for Sunday, snow for some Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out in the mid-upper 30s across the are this morning with a mix between clouds and sunshine depending on your location. as we head into the afternoon I expect temperatures to warm back into the lower-middle 40s thanks to that warm March sunshine. A few folks may even make a run into the upper 40s. We will remain dry today with a mix between the clouds and sun at time before clouds gradually fill back in later this evening and tonight ahead of our next storm system.

Here is where the forecast currently stands for Monday in regards to accumulating snowfall. Snow moves in late tonight (after midnight) and will linger off and on throughout much of Monday.

However, a very important aspect of this event will be our surface temperatures. While it is expected that snow will fall, its likely to melt shortly after contact due to temperatures remaining above freezing until Monday night. Plus, sunshine and lower 40s today will heat the roads up a bit helping to further reduce snow accumulations on roadways. Snow may mix with rain at times as well across southern parts of Mid-Michigan.

Despite snow struggling to accumulate, it is likely to fall quite heavily at times, perhaps resulting in some reduced visibilities.

In general, this should be a light and low-impact event for areas near and south of Tri-Cities, with some minor accumulations across our far northern counties.

If any changes to this forecast are needed in the future, it might be pushing the 1-3″ range a tad further north.

T = Trace (~0.10″)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast for this afternoon, this evening, tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.