MSP: Two critically injured in Saginaw shooting

By Anna Kathman
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said.

Investigators responded to the 2300 block of Durand Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports two people were shot while riding bicycles.

The victims, one 17-years-old, the other 20-years-old, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, MSP said.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 231-429-8579, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

