MSP: Two critically injured in Saginaw shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan State Police said.
Investigators responded to the 2300 block of Durand Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports two people were shot while riding bicycles.
The victims, one 17-years-old, the other 20-years-old, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, MSP said.
No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident can call 231-429-8579, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
Read next:
- Genesee County accepting resumes for open seats on road commission
- Flint Powers girls’ bowling clinches state title in Cinderella story
- MSP: Saginaw driver cited for careless driving after hitting trooper
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.