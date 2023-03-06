Downtown Midland to host state’s first workout bar crawl
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Downtown Midland is set to host Michigan’s first workout bar crawl.
The “Shamrock Sip and Strut” takes place Saturday, March 18 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is an untimed, .7-mile progressive workout route through downtown Midland.
The event features “sips” along the way at local businesses.
Registration is $25 per person and includes the workout route, an event T-shirt, St. Patrick’s Day swag, and access to exclusive $4 drink deals at each participating business.
Registration must be completed by March 16. You can register here.
