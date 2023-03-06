Funko plans to get rid of at least $30 million worth of products

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.
Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectibles is struggling to sell off a product surplus.

Funko acknowledged the problem to investors this week on an earnings call.

The manufacturer known for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads said its inventory is up 48% compared to a year ago.

Funko’s warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers to house the excess.

To deal with additional merchandise, the company said it will eliminate approximately $30 million to $60 million worth of it.

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP: Two critically injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
More sunshine and warmth for Sunday, snow for some Monday
State, county, and local road commissions have been getting ready to take on the winter storm.
MDOT crews preparing for another storm
A 51-year-old driver from Saginaw has been cited for careless driving after hitting a Michigan...
MSP: Saginaw driver cited for careless driving after hitting trooper
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

A Michigan State Police trooper of the Tri-City Post was arraigned on two criminal charges...
GRAPHIC: Trooper arraigned for beating of Saginaw man caught on camera
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego....
Thousands of pro-Trump bots are attacking DeSantis, Haley
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden to speak at firefighters conference
Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like...
2nd grader dresses up as her teacher for Superhero Day
Former President Donald Trump is already attacking his GOP rivals.
Trump, DeSantis give dueling messages for GOP