Genesee Co. administration office to move buildings

Genesee County is planning to improve the bottom line by consolidating offices as leaders there work to combine the Clerk’s Office and the Register of Deeds.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County is planning to improve the bottom line by consolidating offices as leaders there work to combine the Clerk’s Office and the Register of Deeds.

“This isn’t just about making things more effective and efficient, that’s certainly a huge part. But it’s also about saving dollars,” said Domonique Clemons, the Genesee County Clerk/Register of Deeds. “This reorganization is going to save between $40,000-50,000 annually from the general fund budget.”

Clemons said this has been in the works for years, but now, the plan to combine the entities is gaining steam, especially since the Genesee County administration offices will be calling a different building in downtown Flint home in about a year to 16 months.

It will be located at 324 South Saginaw Street next to the Huntington Bank building.

“The last term of the Board of Commissioners, they voted to purchase this building with a grant that we received from the Mott Foundation. And now this new board, they are in the process of identifying a general contractor to begin the work of remodeling and renovating the building to our needs,” Clemons said.

In the meantime, Clemons said the county is in the process of restructuring leadership positions in each office. He also said frontline staff in both offices will be cross-trained over the next two years. Clemons is quick to point out that change can be a challenge for his staff and the public alike, but he is optimistic everyone will be better off when the reorganization is complete.

“Once we are figuring out this process, we all are going to work through that together, but once we get to a final product, I think everything will be able to be running smoother, and everyone will see the benefit of such,” Clemons said.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP: Two critically injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
More sunshine and warmth for Sunday, snow for some Monday
A 51-year-old driver from Saginaw has been cited for careless driving after hitting a Michigan...
MSP: Saginaw driver cited for careless driving after hitting trooper
State, county, and local road commissions have been getting ready to take on the winter storm.
MDOT crews preparing for another storm
At 9 PM Monday there will be another, final wave of snow before drying out overnight.
Rain & snow moves through Monday, more sun makes a return Tuesday

Latest News

Genesee Co. administration office to move buildings
Teacher Goes Above and Beyond For Students
There is a traffic alert.
Traffic crash closes US-10 ramp in Clare Co.
Downtown Midland to host state’s first workout bar crawl