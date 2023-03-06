Genesee Co. administration office to move buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County is planning to improve the bottom line by consolidating offices as leaders there work to combine the Clerk’s Office and the Register of Deeds.

“This isn’t just about making things more effective and efficient, that’s certainly a huge part. But it’s also about saving dollars,” said Domonique Clemons, the Genesee County Clerk/Register of Deeds. “This reorganization is going to save between $40,000-50,000 annually from the general fund budget.”

Clemons said this has been in the works for years, but now, the plan to combine the entities is gaining steam, especially since the Genesee County administration offices will be calling a different building in downtown Flint home in about a year to 16 months.

It will be located at 324 South Saginaw Street next to the Huntington Bank building.

“The last term of the Board of Commissioners, they voted to purchase this building with a grant that we received from the Mott Foundation. And now this new board, they are in the process of identifying a general contractor to begin the work of remodeling and renovating the building to our needs,” Clemons said.

In the meantime, Clemons said the county is in the process of restructuring leadership positions in each office. He also said frontline staff in both offices will be cross-trained over the next two years. Clemons is quick to point out that change can be a challenge for his staff and the public alike, but he is optimistic everyone will be better off when the reorganization is complete.

“Once we are figuring out this process, we all are going to work through that together, but once we get to a final product, I think everything will be able to be running smoother, and everyone will see the benefit of such,” Clemons said.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.