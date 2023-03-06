Police advising residents to take caution after dog attacks

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is urging residents to use caution when going outdoors after they received two separate emergency calls for attacks by four pit bulls.

On March 5, the Flint Police Department received an emergency call for a dog attack that occurred in the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue. The woman who was attacked received medical attention and is listed in good condition, police said.

The second dog attack occurred near E. Ridgeway and North Street. The second attack victim also received medical attention and is listed in good condition, police said.

The Flint Police Department is asking residents in the area to take caution when going outdoors. They advise residents if they encounter unknown dogs to not approach or attempt to capture them, and to instead notify 911 immediately.

The first pit bull is described as brown in color. The second is described as brown with white legs and chest area. The third is described as black with white legs and chest area. The fourth pit bull description is unknown, according to police.

Flint police are attempting to capture the dogs.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP: Two critically injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
More sunshine and warmth for Sunday, snow for some Monday
A 51-year-old driver from Saginaw has been cited for careless driving after hitting a Michigan...
MSP: Saginaw driver cited for careless driving after hitting trooper
State, county, and local road commissions have been getting ready to take on the winter storm.
MDOT crews preparing for another storm
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Monday, March 6
First Alert Forecast: Monday, March 3
A Michigan State Police trooper of the Tri-City Post was arraigned on two criminal charges...
GRAPHIC: Trooper arraigned for beating of Saginaw man caught on camera
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students