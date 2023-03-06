Police advising residents to take caution after dog attacks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is urging residents to use caution when going outdoors after they received two separate emergency calls for attacks by four pit bulls.

On March 5, the Flint Police Department received an emergency call for a dog attack that occurred in the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue. The woman who was attacked received medical attention and is listed in good condition, police said.

The second dog attack occurred near E. Ridgeway and North Street. The second attack victim also received medical attention and is listed in good condition, police said.

The Flint Police Department is asking residents in the area to take caution when going outdoors. They advise residents if they encounter unknown dogs to not approach or attempt to capture them, and to instead notify 911 immediately.

The first pit bull is described as brown in color. The second is described as brown with white legs and chest area. The third is described as black with white legs and chest area. The fourth pit bull description is unknown, according to police.

Flint police are attempting to capture the dogs.

