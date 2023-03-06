Rain & snow moves through Monday, more sun makes a return Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend had plenty of sun with warmer temperatures easily soaring into the 40s. A disturbance moving through today is bringing some rain and snow back to Mid-Michigan, but because of the warmer temperatures from the weekend, it will likely be hard to see any high-impact snow accumulations in the Tri-Cities and south. The only realistic snow accumulations are likely to stay up north today. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the area, but this is mostly highlighting the potential for some isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses during the morning.

Today

The rain and snow has been having a hard time getting started this morning with dry air wedged in above the ground. This will keep any initial rain and snow on the lighter side, but some heavier bursts will be possible once more of this system fills in this morning. For the bus stop, be prepared for wet pavement at the least as a lot of snow will melt on contact with the ground. Our morning commuters in the Tri-Cities may encounter some slushy spots on bridges and overpasses.

Snow at 7 AM on Monday will be running into temperatures above freezing at ground level. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 37 degrees, closer to 34 degrees up north. Today’s wind will be from the southeast initially, then turn northwesterly. Speeds will be from 10 to 20 mph. This is part of what’s keeping warmer temperatures in. With that, anyone in the Tri-Cities who sees accumulations will see it melt during the afternoon. The most realistic chance for accumulations will be up north, and we arguably have a better chance at seeing snow stick this evening as one final round moves through.

At 9 PM Monday there will be another, final wave of snow before drying out overnight. (WNEM)

Admittedly, it’s a bit tough to pin down snow accumulations today given the warmer ground and temperatures; however, accumulations will be kept from getting out of hand due to that fact. Snow that’s picked up today will be wet and heavy, with the highest totals in our farthest north locations like Houghton Lake, Rose City, Glennie, and Curran. As you go south, accumulations will be lower.

The best chance realistic, measurable snow accumulations will be up north. (WNEM)

Tonight

A few of those snow showers will be around early in the overnight, after that skies will clear out quick. Lows will fall to around 29 degrees with mostly sunny skies by Tuesday morning. The wind overnight will be from the northeast from 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday

Plenty of sun takes us through the day, think Sunday all over again! The only difference from the weekend is that it will be a little bit cooler, closer to just 40 degrees for your high. There will also be a north northeast wind from 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph (mostly in the morning). Overall, it’ll be a nice day!

Tuesday sees highs up to around 40 degrees. (WNEM)

More dry weather carries through the middle of the week, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

