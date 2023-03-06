Senator Peters pushing for more fire department funding

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Senator Gary Peters is hoping to pass more funding for local fire departments.

Peters highlighted this push by visiting the Saginaw Fire Department this morning.

According to Peters, several grant programs used by local fire departments are set to expire.

During a press conference Peters said he hopes to pass the legislation soon.

“The legislation I’ve authored in a bi-partisan way and it goes before my committee this week and we hope to take it up in committee on Wednesday and pass it out of committee and send it before the Senate floor for final passing,” Peters said.

Since 2004, the Saginaw Fire Department has received more than $5 million from federal grant programs.

Last year, they received $40,000 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to train new fire inspectors.

