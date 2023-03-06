Senator Peters pushing for more fire department funding

Michigan Senator Gary Peters is hoping to pass more funding for local fire departments.
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Senator Gary Peters is hoping to pass more funding for local fire departments.

Peters highlighted this push by visiting the Saginaw Fire Department this morning.

According to Peters, several grant programs used by local fire departments are set to expire.

During a press conference Peters said he hopes to pass the legislation soon.

“The legislation I’ve authored in a bi-partisan way and it goes before my committee this week and we hope to take it up in committee on Wednesday and pass it out of committee and send it before the Senate floor for final passing,” Peters said.

Since 2004, the Saginaw Fire Department has received more than $5 million from federal grant programs.

Last year, they received $40,000 from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program to train new fire inspectors.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSP: Two critically injured in Saginaw shooting
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
More sunshine and warmth for Sunday, snow for some Monday
A 51-year-old driver from Saginaw has been cited for careless driving after hitting a Michigan...
MSP: Saginaw driver cited for careless driving after hitting trooper
State, county, and local road commissions have been getting ready to take on the winter storm.
MDOT crews preparing for another storm
At 9 PM Monday there will be another, final wave of snow before drying out overnight.
Rain & snow moves through Monday, more sun makes a return Tuesday

Latest News

Senator Peters pushing for more fire department funding
Research shows that homes in Michigan may be overvalued due to not taking climate change into...
Research shows Michigan homes may be overvalued
Research shows Michigan homes may be overvalued
GRAPHIC: Trooper arraigned for beating of Saginaw man caught on camera