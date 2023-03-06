Snow returns this evening, drier weather settles in for Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful weekend, the clouds have returned to the area today, and some occasional precipitation has come along with them.

While most areas are dry this afternoon, with the exception of some of our southern locations, that won’t last for long. Snow is expected to move back into the area this evening and some minor accumulations are possible as it passes through.

If you’re sick of the snow, just get through tonight! Once we’re done with this round, we’ll get three days of dry weather.

This Evening & Overnight

Snow will start moving back in mostly after 7 PM and afterward, and stick around until roughly 3-4 AM. It’s expected to move back in from northwest to southeast. Keep tabs on it all evening long with our Interactive Radar.

Snow is expected for parts of the area tonight. The heaviest zones could pick up, up to 1-2". (WNEM)

This snow is expected to produce some minor accumulations, with the heaviest spots picking up generally between 1-2″ of snow. Some heavier bursts of snow that may drop visibility are possible within this area of snow as it moves through. There will be areas that check in with less than 1″ of new snow.

An approximate look at snowfall totals this evening. Some areas will see more than others. (WNEM)

One thing that is expected to help us out at least initially tonight, will be our mild temperatures from today. We are expected to fall below freezing eventually tonight, but it may be toward the end of this snow. This will help us on the roads, and could melt and compact some of this snow as it falls.

All in all, this may not look like much when all is said and done, and we should be able to get past this one without much issue. No advisories will be needed for this.

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Lows will settle in the middle and upper 20s tonight, with a northeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 to 25 miles per hour. Clouds will decrease rapidly toward daybreak.

Tuesday

Tuesday should be incredibly pleasant, with mostly sunny to completely sunny skies expected through the day on Tuesday. We won’t have any issues with wet weather tomorrow, and that will continue beyond Tuesday for at least a few days.

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s. (WNEM)

Don’t expect a huge warm up, but we should have a chance to see temperatures near average on Tuesday afternoon, with upper 30s to low 40s. With a north northeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to around 20 miles per hour, areas in the Thumb and near the lakeshore could be stuck in the middle 30s.

Dry weather and clear skies are expected to keep on rolling into Tuesday night, with lows in the teens to middle 20s.

For a look beyond Tuesday, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Some things to be aware of as we go through this week! (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.