Traffic crash closes US-10 ramp in Clare Co.

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes are closed on the eastbound US-10 ramp to northbound US-172 following a traffic crash, according to MDOT.

MDOT said that the crash happened at 4 p.m. Exit 89 is currently closed.

An MDOT traffic camera showed an image of a semi-truck trailer balanced on the edge of the ramp.

MDOT traffic cam. (MDOT)

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about the crash.

