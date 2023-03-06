Traffic crash closes US-10 ramp in Clare Co.

There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes are closed on the eastbound US-10 ramp to northbound US-172 following a traffic crash, according to MDOT.

MDOT said that the crash happened at 4 p.m. Exit 89 is currently closed.

An MDOT traffic camera showed an image of a semi-truck trailer balanced on the edge of the ramp.

MDOT traffic cam.
MDOT traffic cam.(MDOT)

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about the crash.

