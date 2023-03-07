2 arrested following chase that led to crash

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police arrested two men after they were involved in a car chase with the Bay County Sheriff’s Department and later crashed, MSP said.

The chase was terminated at the Bay and Saginaw County line.

Several miles after the chase was terminated, the driver – a 21-year-old Bay City man - lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet pickup and crashed into a utility pole causing a power outage in the area, police said.

MSP Tri-City Post troopers responded to the crash near the 3200 block of Bay Road at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After the crash, police said the suspects entered homes illegally in an attempt to evade police before they were arrested. This resulted in multiple 911 calls to police.

The driver and the passenger, a 27-year-old Standish man, were arrested and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail. They have both been charged with several felonies related to the incident in Saginaw Township and will face additional charges in Bay County relating to the original chase, police said.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.