Archaeologists uncover sphinx-like statue and shrine in Egypt

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) – Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient statue and shrine in Egypt.

During an excavation on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists say they found the artifacts carved in limestone.

A sphinx-like statue was also uncovered inside the shrine.

Scientists believe it could represent the Roman Emperor Claudius who ruled from the year 41 to 54.

Excavations at the site are still ongoing.

