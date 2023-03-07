Case dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former teacher accused of sexual assault has had his case dismissed after a preliminary hearing.

Eugene Pratt, of Davison, was arrested by GHOST Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 after an investigation that began in February of 2022.

Pratt was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident on June 1, 2013. Investigators have reason to believe there are at least 15 victims, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Pratt appeared in front of Genesee County District Court Judge Tabitha Marsh on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a review hearing. During the hearing, Pratt was found competent to stand trial for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

His case was dismissed on March 7, 2023.

Pratt’s education career began in 1986 at Beecher Community Schools where he was a student teacher. From there, he went on to Kearsley Community Schools, Hamady Community Schools, and Grand Blanc Community Schools where he served as a substitute teacher. After that, he worked as a teacher at Kearsley Community Schools until June 1999. He then worked at the Davison Athletic Club, and Hamady Middle and High School before returning to Beecher Community Schools in 2006 where he served as principal for Beecher Adult and Alternative Education until 2013.

