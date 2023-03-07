Father charged after 3-year-old child critically injured in pit bull attack, police say

A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a...
A father has been charged after his child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in a neighborhood, authorities say.(400tmax via Canva)
By Lydian Kennin, Myracle Evans and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Police say a child was attacked by a pack of pit bulls in Tennessee Monday night.

The Memphis Police Department reports officers were called to a neighborhood regarding a person being bitten by a dog around 5 p.m.

Police said they found that five pit bulls attacked a 3-year-old child who suffered critical injuries.

WMC reports the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition where the staff was able to stabilize the toddler’s vital signs.

Authorities said they charged the child’s father, Kendale Taylor, with child endangerment.

Additionally, Memphis Animal Services issued Taylor a citation for failure to maintain the dogs.

Police said the pit bulls involved were seized by animal control.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Parminder Jaswal
Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers
A Michigan State Police trooper of the Tri-City Post was arraigned on two criminal charges...
GRAPHIC: Trooper arraigned for beating of Saginaw man caught on camera
A 7-year-old Flint boy lost both legs to strep disease.
7-year-old Flint boy loses legs to strep disease
Governor proposes free breakfast, lunch for Michigan public school students
MSP: Two critically injured in Saginaw shooting

Latest News

Amanda Zurawski, one of the women suing Texas over its abortion ban, speaks at a news...
Women sue Texas over abortion ban, say it risked their lives
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
Downtown Bay City logo.
Feet on the Street to make a comeback in 2023
A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand...
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired