Former fire fighter sentenced for sexually assaulting child
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Mt. Morris firefighter has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old.
37-year-old Justin Jones, of Flint, was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the second and third degree on Jan. 30. A fourth charge was dismissed.
According to court records, Jones is sentenced to a minimum of 24 months in prison. He received a credit for 41 days already served.
He is required to register as a sex offender and must renew it quarterly. He will also be required to pay fines and costs, and will be electronically monitored the rest of his life.
