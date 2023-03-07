Former fire fighter sentenced for sexually assaulting child

Justine Matthew Jones
Justine Matthew Jones(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A former Mt. Morris firefighter has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old.

37-year-old Justin Jones, of Flint, was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the second and third degree on Jan. 30. A fourth charge was dismissed.

RELATED: Mt. Morris Twp. firefighter accused of sexually assaulting child

According to court records, Jones is sentenced to a minimum of 24 months in prison. He received a credit for 41 days already served.

He is required to register as a sex offender and must renew it quarterly. He will also be required to pay fines and costs, and will be electronically monitored the rest of his life.

