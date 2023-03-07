Judge dismisses civil lawsuit claims against Oxford schools

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools filed by the families of Oxford shooting victims was dealt a severe blow by a judge last Friday.

The judge dismissed all claims because of governmental immunity against all the Oxford Community School employees, as well as the Oxford Community School itself.

The group is now looking at future legal avenues.

“Dismissing all claims because of governmental immunity against all the Oxford Community School employees, as well as the Oxford Community School itself,” said attorney Ven Johnson.

This wasn’t the ruling Johnson wanted to hear last Friday, March 3.

In October 2022, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to shooting and killing four students and injuring seven others, including a teacher in November 2021.

Johnson represents families of victims of the Oxford High School shooting in a lawsuit against employees of the school district. They believe staff at the high school could’ve done more to prevent Ethan crumbly from killing four students and wounding seven others in November 2021.

However, a judge decided that employees at the school were not liable because of governmental immunity.

“The inherent unfairness, I’m using a nice word, crookedness if you will, of governmental immunity. A system that was designed to protect the government and its employees from being held liable in a civil courtroom like everybody else across the country,” Johnson said.

As you can imagine, plaintiffs in the lawsuit were disappointed to say the least.

“So, to this day, we’ve had nothing done. We have no investigation, no explanation, no accountability, nothing,” said Buck Myre, the father of Tate Myre, one of the four students tragically killed in the shooting.

“I think the biggest blow is knowing now that these employees are able to hide every truth, bury the lies as deep as they can,” said parent Meghan Gregory.

Johnson said he will file an appeal in the Michigan court of appeals. He said it will likely be a year to 16 months before a ruling is made there.

Jill Soave, whose son Justin Schilling was one of the four killed that tragic day, isn’t giving up. She is holding out hope that this lawsuit will, at some point, be heard by a jury.

“I don’t care how long it takes; I’m going to keep fighting for Justin because his life mattered. And this is wrong,” Soave said.

Regardless of how the Michigan court of appeals rules, Johnson said he expects this case to eventually be heard by the Michigan Supreme Court.

