Plenty of sun Tuesday with a quiet stretch of weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick round of snow showers came through Monday evening bringing a fresh coating of snow to Mid-Michigan. Most roads have fared as just wet, but with temperatures falling into the 20s this morning, look out for some icy patches here or there. You’ll find those spots where roads are untreated.

A quiet stretch of weather is taking over for the rest of today and through the middle of this week. This will hold a decent amount of sun for the area and temperatures that are at -- or just below -- average for early March.

Today

Skies have already started to clear out from the north, so we’ll start with mostly clear skies at the bus stops this morning. Your morning drive is in good shape overall past some of the aforementioned icy patches where any roads are untreated.

Any snow or ice that’s left on the pavement will melt today with mostly sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees. We may even have no single cloud in sight at times this afternoon, this will definitely be a day to have your shades! Today’s wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. An interesting note about today’s temperatures too, if the wind were from the south and we kept this same airmass and sun, we’d likely be closer to 45+ degrees. The northeast wind is limiting temperatures to a certain extent today.

Tonight

Mostly clear conditions will continue tonight with a low of 23 degrees. The wind will be light at less than 5 mph from the north. It’ll be quiet, just cold! Everything will be in good shape for the Wednesday morning bus stops and commute.

Wednesday & Beyond

We’ll continue with the mostly sunny theme all through your Wednesday, we’ll be just slightly cooler than Tuesday thanks to a continued northerly flow from high pressure to the north. Overall though, it will be a great day for any plans you have or errands that need to be run. Highs reach up to around 37 degrees.

Thursday stays dry with variably cloudy skies and will also continue the cooling trend, the high will only be 34 degrees.

Friday has another chance of accumulating snow. However, it’s still a little too early for specifics on this given the split we’ve seen across some of our data and models, but also with southeast shifts being observed. This has been more-or-less the crux of each storm so far this winter, where as we get closer to its actual arrival the system makes shifts towards the southeast. Ground temperatures will also be something to factor in for Friday and any potential snow given the above-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week. Cold overnight lows may be able to offset this though. As always, stay tuned for updates through the rest of this week!

A look beyond Friday can be found in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

