Saginaw Co. businesses celebrated at luncheon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An award ceremony was held to celebrate Saginaw County businesses.

Saginaw Future held its annual luncheon on Monday highlighting big economic projects in the county and recognizing companies that have invested millions to help retain 1,800 jobs and create many others.

“Our hope is to diversify the economy. We know that there’s a lot of jobs out there right now that are going unfilled so one of the future areas we’ve been focusing on talent, retaining talent and developing talent and attracting talent from the outside for these well paying jobs in the community,” said JoAnn Crary, president of Saginaw Future.

Saginaw Future was founded in 1992 to energize new investment throughout Saginaw County.

