Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of a family practice physician in Saginaw.

On March 6 at about 5 p.m., Swanson said that the GHOST division of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 61-year-old Dr. Parminder Jaswal.

Swanson said Jaswal had been practicing medicine in Saginaw for decades.

He said Jaswal came to one of GHOST’s operations in Genesee County with the intention of meeting up with a 15-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

“We know that predators travel. He came down from Saginaw. When we work with other sheriffs, we see that they travel everywhere,” Swanson said.

According to Swanson, Jaswal has been charged with four felonies:

using a computer to commit a crime, a 20-year felony

possession of child sexually abusive material, a 20-year felony

accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony

fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Jaswal is out on bond.

“We know that in many of our cases, when we do these operations, and we do these briefings, that more victims could come forward,” Swanson said.

Swanson urges any other victims of Jaswal to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3426 or their local police office.

