‘Severely sick’ animals removed from animal rescue, investigators say

Saginaw County Sheriff and Saginaw County Animal Control at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue.
Saginaw County Sheriff and Saginaw County Animal Control at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Several “severely sick” cats and dogs were removed from an animal rescue after the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Monday, March 6.

It happened at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue, located at 3365 Freeland Road in Kochville Township.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint regarding several allegations including multiple possible public health violations at the animal rescue.

As a result of the search warrant, several severely sick cats and dogs were taken into custody and transported to Saginaw County Animal Control, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Any information will be turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges.

