‘Severely sick’ animals removed from animal rescue, investigators say

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Several “severely sick” cats and dogs were removed from an animal rescue after the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on Monday, March 6.

It happened at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue, located at 3365 Freeland Road in Kochville Township.

The sheriff’s office received a complaint regarding several allegations including multiple possible public health violations at the animal rescue.

As a result of the search warrant, several severely sick cats and dogs were taken into custody and transported to Saginaw County Animal Control, the sheriff’s office said.

Autoplay Caption

The investigation is ongoing. Any information will be turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible charges.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.