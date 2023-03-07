Sunshine continues Wednesday, keeping an eye on Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was definitely one of our better days lately, with plenty of sun and another chance to catch our breath after an active stretch of weather lately.

Temperatures warmed up well into the 30s and low 40s in most areas, though a northerly wind kept things cooler in some of our areas downwind of Lake Huron. Thankfully, everyone was able to soak up the sun today.

As we go into the next few days, quiet weather will continue through at least Thursday, before our next storm system passes through the Great Lakes region on Friday. There is still a long way to go before we can start mentioning specifics with that storm system, so just stay tuned!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear through the rest of the night, so no issues are expected for your evening plans or errands tonight. Through the early evening, expect temperatures to stay mostly in the 30s.

Lows will settle in the teens and 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s this afternoon will gradually drop off into the teens and 20s by the end of the night. Our winds will drop off a bit too, remaining 5 to 10 miles per hour or lighter into the overnight. The only exception may be the Thumb where some lingering gusts near 20 miles per hour may be possible.

Wednesday

We may see a few more clouds drifting overhead at times Wednesday compared to Tuesday, but skies are still expected to be partly to mostly sunny through the day.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be near average once again. (WNEM)

Winds are still expected to remain out of the north northeasterly direction, which will have an effect on our temperatures, especially in areas farther to the east. Expect highs to land in the upper 30s to low 40s inland, with middle 30s once again expected in the Thumb and near the lakeshore.

Dry weather continues Wednesday night, with an increase in cloud cover into Thursday morning. Lows will settle in the teens and 20s once again.

More Snow Friday?

There is a chance we could see another storm system pass through on Friday, bringing another round of accumulating snow. Like last week’s storm system to wrap up the week, we want to express it’s far too early to get wrapped up in specific snowfall amounts this far out in time. We learned that lesson with some areas thinking they would be receiving 10-15″ of snow all week long, only to barely get an inch or two. With so many variables when it comes to winter weather, it’s just too far out in time to say with confidence how much snow we could see.

As for this system, the timing confidence is reasonably good at this point in time, with snow arriving sometime Friday morning, before coming to an end on Friday evening. The way this looks at the moment, we would favor more of an advisory level snowfall, rather than a winter storm warning type snow, if weather headlines are needed.

Although we can’t specifically say how much your town will receive, we can look at probability numbers (% chance) for a certain amount of snowfall. These are called ensembles and take into account most of the models we use and determine how likely a certain amount of snow will be achieved.

When it comes to 3″ of snow or more, the probability according to the European model is generally less than a 50% chance for all of the TV5 viewing area, except for a few counties near I-69.

With the American GFS model, the probability for 3″ of snow or more is less than 50% area wide.

It’s important to express this doesn’t mean it can’t change or can’t happen, it just means that it’s not the most likely scenario at this point. We’ll be keeping an eye on it all week long, and issue our snowfall map when we feel we can give you something reasonable.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.