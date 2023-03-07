Suspect charged in Vassar Twp. murder

VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The person accused of killing 41-year-old Shawn Andy Maxwell, of Redford, in Vassar Township earlier this month has been charged.

Jeffrey Stephen Evans, 39, has been charged with nine felonies including open murder for the incident that happened at a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road about 11 p.m. on March 1.

Michigan State Police allege Maxwell was shot during an argument. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents’ assistance was critical in arresting Evans, the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office said, adding Evans was armed with a loaded handgun when he was arrested on March 2.

He was arraigned on Monday, March 6.

His bond was set at $5 million.

If you have any information on this case, contact MSP at 989-673-2156.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.