Suspect charged in Vassar Twp. murder

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VASSAR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The person accused of killing 41-year-old Shawn Andy Maxwell, of Redford, in Vassar Township earlier this month has been charged.

Jeffrey Stephen Evans, 39, has been charged with nine felonies including open murder for the incident that happened at a residence in the 4000 block of Kirk Road about 11 p.m. on March 1.

Michigan State Police allege Maxwell was shot during an argument. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents’ assistance was critical in arresting Evans, the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office said, adding Evans was armed with a loaded handgun when he was arrested on March 2.

He was arraigned on Monday, March 6.

His bond was set at $5 million.

If you have any information on this case, contact MSP at 989-673-2156.

7-year-old Flint boy loses legs to strep disease