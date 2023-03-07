Suspect charged with murder, arson for mobile home park fire
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 21-year-old Flint resident has been charged with open murder and arson for a mobile home park fire.
The fire broke out at Elms Mobile Home Park, 2801 S. Dort Highway in Flint, on Feb. 25.
Flint Firefighter Ricky Hill, Jr. died after suffering a heart attack while responding to the fire.
The suspect is awaiting arraignment.
