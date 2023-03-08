Bay Arenac ISD students win big at Michigan ProStart Competition

PORT HURON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students from the Bay Arenac Intermediate School District won first place at the Michigan ProStart Competition over the weekend, the Michigan Hospitality Foundation said.

More than 300 high school students, representing 23 schools across the state, competed in categories like culinary, management, knife skills, nutrition, ServSafe® Knowledge Bowl, tabletop design and cake design.

Organizers said the competition helps students get experience in skills like food safety, business management, menu development and marketing.

As part of their prize, the team will receive a free two-night stay at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island where they will also participate in culinary workshops.

The theme for this year’s design competition was “Spring in Michigan/ Mackinac Island,” where students were required to develop a menu, create a table setting, present the table and answer critical thinking questions.

“The winning students demonstrated hard work, determination and creativity and exemplified what it means to work in the restaurant and hospitality industries,” said Amanda Smith, executive director of the Michigan Hospitality Foundation. “Every student who entered in this competition is primed for success in the hospitality industry, and we hope they will continue to hone their skills and use this experience as a steppingstone to advance their education and careers.”

The full rankings for the Tabletop Design competition includes:

First Place: Bay Arenac ISD – Team A

Second Place: Mecosta-Osceola Career Center

Second Place: Westshore ESD

Fourth Place: Bay Arenac ISD – Team C

Fifth Place: Iosco Regional Education Service Agency

Sixth Place: Bay Arenac ISD – Team B

Seventh Place: Eastpointe High School

The Michigan Hospitality Foundation said the first-place teams for the culinary and management categories now move on to the national invitational. There were also $250,000 in scholarships available for students wanting to continue their post-secondary education in hospitality-related fields.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.