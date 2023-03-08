Company to pay someone $1K to watch PGA tournament

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Do you love to watch golf?

If so, this may be the job for you!

PrimePutt, a putting mat company, is hiring an at-home golf observer to stream 10 hours of the upcoming Professional Golfers’ Association Masters Tournament. The company will pay the “employee” $1,000. That’s $100 an hour.

Applications are open through March 17 at 5 p.m.

You can apply here.

