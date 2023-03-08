Lawmaker introduces bill to teach cursive in MI schools

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan lawmaker is introducing a bill that would teach children cursive writing.

Brenda Carter, who represents state house district 53, said she wants to bring back the lost art.

“No child should grow up not knowing how to sign their own name or read the documents that founded our country,” Carter said.

The bill, HB 4064, was introduced on Feb. 1, 2023, and is sponsored by Reps. Carter, Pohutsky, Hood, Haadsma, Morgan, Farhat, O’Neal, Young, Neeley, Dievendorf, Edwards, Byrnes, Rogers, McKinney, Steckloff, Fitzgerald, Witwer, Paiz, Puri, Tyrone Carter, Churches, Weiss and Breen and referred to the Committee on Education.

According to legislative documents, the proposal is asking that a cursive program be developed for public schools no later than Aug. 1, 2024. Schools would be encouraged to adopt the curriculum for the 2024-2025 school year.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.