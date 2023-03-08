Midland woman killed in crash

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 56-year-old Midland woman is dead after a crash in Midland Township on Tuesday, March 7.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. Poseyville Road and E. Ashby Road.

The investigation indicates Karen Jo Hoerger, 56, of Midland, was driving a 2008 Jeep Compass when she attempted to turn northbound onto S. Poseyville Road from E. Ashby Road, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said.

At the same time, a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old Midland man was traveling southbound on S. Poseyville Road. The pickup disregarded a red light and collided with the Jeep, the sheriff’s office said.

Hoerger was transported from the scene by EMS and later pronounced dead due to the injuries she suffered from the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The 18-year-old male and his 20-year-old male passenger did not appear to be injured, according to investigators.

There is no evidence to indicate alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this crash, investigators said, adding toxicology results are pending.

A final report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.