Organizers announce band lineup for Bay City Fireworks Festival

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Big changes are coming to the Bay City Fireworks Festival.

Organizers with the festival announced their lineup of bands for the celebration at Wenonah Park at the end of June.

Thursday, June 29 will feature the local Jameson Brothers band and Saturday, July 1 will feature the Jon Fett Quartet.

However, the headliner that has organizers raving about the ceremony is Friday’s entertainment. On June 30, the classic rock band Firehouse will be performing.

Tickets for the festival have already gone on sale.

