Parts of US see record start to allergy season

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields...
Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re seeing a record-early start to allergy season.

Allergy-triggering pollen is hitting the southern and eastern U.S. earlier this year than ever before.

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.

In Atlanta, the pollen count climbed to the “extremely high” range Monday, the earliest it has done so in 30 years of record-keeping.

By Tuesday, the tree pollen count had doubled.

In Washington D.C., the first “high” tree pollen count appeared a month ago, hitting a record high for this time of year.

It comes after an exceptionally warm February in the South and East and is part of a trend blamed on climate change.

A Wednesday report from the nonprofit group Climate Central found that allergy season has gotten longer on average since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Parminder Jaswal
Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers
A 7-year-old Flint boy lost both legs to strep disease.
7-year-old Flint boy loses legs to strep disease
Michigan State Police
2 arrested following chase that led to crash
Saginaw County Sheriff and Saginaw County Animal Control at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue.
‘Severely sick’ animals removed from animal rescue, investigators say
Eugene Pratt
Case dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Brandy Miller, 35, died after she was crushed by a crowd in Rochester, New York, on Sunday.
Family speaks after woman dies in concert crowd surge
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
Bay Arenac ISD students win big at Michigan ProStart Competition
Company to pay someone $1K to watch PGA tournament