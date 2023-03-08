Quiet Thursday, snow returns overnight into Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Beyond Monday, it’s been a pretty nice stretch of weather going back into the weekend around Mid-Michigan!

Today was no exception, with another day filled with sun, and temperatures in most areas were able to climb toward average or even a bit above. The Thumb wasn’t quite as lucky thanks to our continued north northeast wind flow, but we still managed some bright skies there.

As we go through the next 24 hours, expect another quiet day Thursday, before our next round of accumulating snow is expected on Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain sunny through sunset (6:36 PM) before clouds start taking over late tonight into Thursday morning. Those clouds as they move in are not expected to produce any wet weather, and they’ll actually help us out temperature wise.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the low to middle 20s. (WNEM)

Our 30s and 40s from this afternoon won’t fall quite as far as last night, with most areas staying in the middle 20s tonight. Areas farther north could drop into the low 20s. Our winds tonight will relax to 5 to 10 miles per hour or less overnight out of the northeast.

Thursday

Skies will likely start the day mostly cloudy on Thursday, but we’ll still have a chance to break into some occasional sunshine on Thursday, with the best chance occurring late morning through early afternoon. It won’t be as much sun as the last few days, and there may be some areas that are luckier than others, but it won’t be an overcast shield over the entire area all day.

Highs on Thursday are expected to be in the middle to upper 30s. Cooler temps are expected in the Thumb. (WNEM)

Highs will be cooler with the clouds around more than they have been, with most of our temperatures expected to be in the middle to upper 30s on Thursday. Low 30s are possible in areas downwind of Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay once again.

Dry weather is expected through Thursday evening, with wet weather currently expected to hold off until after midnight. Clouds will fill back in for any areas that see some sunshine on Thursday.

Overnight Thursday & Friday

We still expect to be dry in most, if not all areas on Friday at midnight. (WNEM)

Snow is expected to move back in after midnight, with chances increasing into the Friday morning commute. The air mass may be dry at first, so it’s important to know that snow may start slow in some areas before eventually we see things pick up.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Friday, due to the snow potentially slowing down the Friday morning commutes and bus routes. This may impact some districts harder than other, with areas farther to the east seeing the snow move in later than those to the west. We should have a more specific timeline on this by tomorrow.

No advisories are currently in place, but we’ll likely see some issued within the next 24 hours. As soon as they’re issued, we’ll let you know.

Snow is expected to become more widespread later Friday morning. (WNEM)

Most of the snow is expected to fall between 1 AM and 1 PM (we may be able to tighten this time frame tomorrow), and should start slowing down in the afternoon and evening. The Thumb will be the last to clear during the evening, but snow is expected to be lighter then compared to the morning.

Snow will start losing intensity and coverage in the afternoon and Friday. (WNEM)

As far as the character of the snow goes, areas farther south will be closer to a normal or wet snow, while areas farther north will be a bit lighter and fluffier.

As far as accumulations go, we expect generally 2-5″ north of the Tri-Cities, with 3-6″ from the Tri-Cities to the south. While our data has been fairly consistent, stay tuned to any adjustments over the next 24 hours as we get better data. If there is one area that seems like it could see some adjustment, it would be our far northern areas if we see a southward shift. Stay tuned.

Snowfall accumulations on Friday. (WNEM)

Winds on Friday are expected to gust between 25 to 35 miles per hour, and sustained winds will be around 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the northeasterly direction. Those winds will shift more northerly into Friday evening.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, and feel much colder thanks to the blustery conditions. Lows Friday night will fall into the teens and 20s, keeping slippery roads in play.

