Repeal of Michigan’s ‘Right to Work’ policy heads to House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, unions and members of the Michigan chamber went before the House Labor Committee where the Right to Work repeal bills were discussed.

Around 10:30 a.m. the repeal was recommended to the full house.

The House is expected to pass the legislation that would repeal Michigan’s Right to Work law and reinstate the Wage Law. Passing the bills would restore mandated fees for members of a collective bargaining unit and require union-level wages on state construction jobs.

