Rockin’ the River concerts coming back to Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced that Rockin’ the River concerts will be back in Wenonah Park in 2023.

The concerts include:

July 7th - Gabby Barrett & Ashley McBryde

July 8th - Styx (pre-sale starts today)

July 21st - 38 Special

July 22nd - Here Come the Mummies

August 4th - Riot V

August 5th - Larry McCray’s Blue Festival

August 18th - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

August 26th - Paul Young, Tommy Two Tone and Rick Springfield

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 15 at the State Theatre Box Office or online at this link.

