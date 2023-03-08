Rockin’ the River concerts coming back to Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced that Rockin’ the River concerts will be back in Wenonah Park in 2023.
The concerts include:
- July 7th - Gabby Barrett & Ashley McBryde
- July 8th - Styx (pre-sale starts today)
- July 21st - 38 Special
- July 22nd - Here Come the Mummies
- August 4th - Riot V
- August 5th - Larry McCray’s Blue Festival
- August 18th - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
- August 26th - Paul Young, Tommy Two Tone and Rick Springfield
Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 15 at the State Theatre Box Office or online at this link.
