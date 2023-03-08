Rockin’ the River concerts coming back to Bay City

Fans enjoy live music at a venue
Fans enjoy live music at a venue(Pexels)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City announced that Rockin’ the River concerts will be back in Wenonah Park in 2023.

The concerts include:

  • July 7th - Gabby Barrett & Ashley McBryde
  • July 8th - Styx (pre-sale starts today)
  • July 21st - 38 Special
  • July 22nd - Here Come the Mummies
  • August 4th - Riot V
  • August 5th - Larry McCray’s Blue Festival
  • August 18th - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
  • August 26th - Paul Young, Tommy Two Tone and Rick Springfield

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 15 at the State Theatre Box Office or online at this link.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Parminder Jaswal
Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers
Michigan State Police
2 arrested following chase that led to crash
A 7-year-old Flint boy lost both legs to strep disease.
7-year-old Flint boy loses legs to strep disease
Saginaw County Sheriff and Saginaw County Animal Control at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue.
‘Severely sick’ animals removed from animal rescue, investigators say
Eugene Pratt
Case dismissed against former teacher accused of sexual assault

Latest News

Lawmaker introduces bill to teach cursive in MI schools
Generic police lights
Midland woman killed in crash
smartphone generic
Smartphone app aimed to reduce opioid misuse, overdoses
Bay Arenac ISD students win big at Michigan ProStart Competition