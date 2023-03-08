Sun repeat performance Wednesday, tracking snow potential for Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday was a gorgeous day with the sun, it was only brisk at times when the wind picked up. Going into today, we’ll continue with more sun though a few clouds make a return later on. Dry weather holds through the middle of the week still before snow begins by Friday. This expected to bring at least a few inches of accumulation, so don’t put away your shovel or snowblower just yet!

Today

Skies are clear to begin so the weather is in great shape for your morning drive and bus stops, it’s just cold as temperatures have been able to plummet well into the 20s. Have your layers and give your car a couple of minutes to warm up, but everything on the roads is in good shape! We’ll stick with partly to mostly sunny skies today, we’re expecting to see some high clouds move in during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will make their way up to around 39 degrees in Saginaw, but Flint and other inland locations will cross the 40 degree mark again. The Thumb will be kept colder at 35 degrees for the high temperature. This is with the wind continuing from the northeast today with speeds of 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday sees highs split from east to west. (WNEM)

Tonight

Partly cloudy conditions eventually take over for tonight, but we’ll maintain dry weather. The wind will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph and lows fall to 25 degrees. It will be slightly warmer compared to Wednesday morning as you start off tomorrow, but still chilly nonetheless!

Wednesday night sees lows falling into the 20s again. (WNEM)

Thursday

Conditions will be variably cloudy allowing for some windows of sun, though there will be intervals of more clouds too. The wind will be slightly stronger at 10 to 20 mph, and still continue from the northeast. Highs will also take a cooler turn to only 36 degrees because of the stronger wind and a few more clouds.

Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday for most. (WNEM)

Friday - Another Round of Accumulating Snow Likely

We’ve been keeping tabs on Friday for a couple of days now as we’re expecting another storm system to bring accumulating snow to Mid-Michigan. This continues to look like it will bring a couple of inches at least, so don’t put away your snowblower or shovel just yet!

While it is early for a snowfall forecast with totals for each city, we can look at it from a probability perspective. This is a good way to represent potential snowfall while still days out. Probabilities for 3″ or more of snow have been increasing, now around 70% south of the Tri-Cities. That chance is still more than 50/50 for the middle of our viewing area, and our northern counties have seen increases now up to around 30% to 40%. By contrast, the highest probability in Mid-Michigan of picking up more than 6″ of snow is south of the Tri-Cities, and only at 10%. By that, we can conclude that we’ll likely land between 3″ and 6″ of snow on Friday with the highest totals to the south. Temperatures being slightly cooler this time around will also allow for bigger snowflakes (not grainy snow like we saw last time) and some fluffier accumulations.

Probability of 3" or more of snow on Friday. (WNEM)

This snow should get off to a slow start on Thursday night as it’s going to need to work through a lot of dry air that’s been in place due to high pressure this week. It will steadily pick up more into Friday morning and stay steady through the day. Snow rates are likely to be only around 0.5″ per hour on the stronger end, so it won’t come down as quick as the bursts of thundersnow some have seen recently. This will be enough snow to make roads messy, but might come down slow enough where road crews can keep up with it.

The next round of snow moves in Friday. (WNEM)

Stay tuned for more details through the rest of the week as the TV5 First Alert Weather Team continuously updates you! A look beyond Friday can be found in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.