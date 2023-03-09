Bay City State Park renovations to impact fall events

Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9.(WNEM)
By George Castle
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City State Park announced renovations that will begin this fall will impact some of its seasonal events.

Beginning Sept. 5, the campground and east half of the day use parking lot will be closed as renovations are underway. Bay City State Park said instead of its normal Halloween events, it is planning a trunk-or-treat in conjunction with the Mother Nature Trail event on Oct. 7. It will take place on the open portion of the day use parking lot.

The park said it will make the following renovations:

  • New individual electrical pedestals on every campsite.
  • Full water/sewer hookups to several campsites.
  • Sewer system repairs.
  • Add more ADA sites.
  • Add a third lane for the sanitation station.
  • Add a drainage system to tackle flooding issues.
  • Remove old pavement and repave the day use parking lot.
  • Add parking spaces.
  • Add a bus drop off turn-around at the playground.
  • Add a dual electric car charging station.
  • Add sidewalks.
  • Renovations are currently underway at Bay City State Park’s visitor center, which will be closed through June.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The missing person has been found safe.
Missing Saginaw Co. man found safe
Generic police lights
Midland woman killed in crash
Escaped buffalo in Caro.
Escaped buffalo turn heads in Caro
Saginaw County Sheriff and Saginaw County Animal Control at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue.
‘Severely sick’ animals removed from animal rescue, investigators say
Dr. Parminder Jaswal
Saginaw physician arrested by GHOST officers

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Thursday Afternoon, March 9
TV5 News Update: Thursday Afternoon, March 9
Burton residents are calling for a Burton city councilman to be removed for misconduct in...
Commission rejects recall petition against Burton councilman because of errors
Helicopter transport service provider shuts down
A person driving a car.
Clinic helps 300 Saginaw area residents restore driving privileges