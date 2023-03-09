Bay City State Park renovations to impact fall events

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City State Park announced renovations that will begin this fall will impact some of its seasonal events.

Beginning Sept. 5, the campground and east half of the day use parking lot will be closed as renovations are underway. Bay City State Park said instead of its normal Halloween events, it is planning a trunk-or-treat in conjunction with the Mother Nature Trail event on Oct. 7. It will take place on the open portion of the day use parking lot.

The park said it will make the following renovations:

New individual electrical pedestals on every campsite.

Full water/sewer hookups to several campsites.

Sewer system repairs.

Add more ADA sites.

Add a third lane for the sanitation station.

Add a drainage system to tackle flooding issues.

Remove old pavement and repave the day use parking lot.

Add parking spaces.

Add a bus drop off turn-around at the playground.

Add a dual electric car charging station.

Add sidewalks.

Renovations are currently underway at Bay City State Park’s visitor center, which will be closed through June.

