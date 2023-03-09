Bills to expand background checks on gun sales passed by Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives took a step toward addressing gun violence in the state by passing several bills Wednesday.

House Bills 4138, 4142 and 4143 establish the requirement for background checks on all gun sales in Michigan.

Current Michigan law requires background checks for all handgun sales, but long guns - such as rifles and shotguns - are not subject to the requirement. The newly passed bills amend the state’s firearms law, the Michigan Penal Code, and the Code of Criminal Procedure to require background checks for all firearm sales.

Past coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.