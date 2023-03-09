Commission rejects recall petition against Burton councilman because of errors

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A recall petition for a Burton City councilman has been rejected due to errors in the petition.

Burton City Councilmen Greg Hull, 35, was pulled over in October 2022 and accused of driving while intoxicated.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of operating while impaired by liquor, which is a misdemeanor. Hull was sentenced to a minimum of three days in jail and community service.

The Recall Greg Hull Committee said a recall petition was filed with the Genesee County Clerk’s Office against Hull on Feb. 24.

Jeff Hickson, a Burton resident and recall petitioner, said the actions of Hull are appalling and beneath the job of an elected member of the Burton City Council.

On Thursday, March 9, the petition was rejected unanimously by the Genesee County Elections Commission, according to commission member Domonique Clemons.

Clemons said he voted against the petition for the following reasons:

‘Genesee’ was misspelled.

It named the councilman as ‘Greg Hull,’ but his legal name is Gregory.

It listed the location as the ‘City of Burto,’ not Burton.

Clemons said the petitioner has the option to appeal, or file a new petition.

