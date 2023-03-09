Cooler Thursday, snow starts Thursday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Plenty of sun has taken us through the middle of the week, but today we’ll start to see more clouds make a return. It’ll still be quiet during the daytime, but snow will pick up as we head through the overnight hours and into Friday morning.

The TV5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday for this snow, our big focus being on the morning drive Friday. With snow starting up overnight, your morning drive and bus stops will have snowy roads and could see delays due to slower travel. The wind will also pick up creating lower visibility during this snow. Winter Weather Advisories are now in place from the National Weather Service for the southern half of the TV5 viewing area.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Friday. (WNEM)

Today

Starting off Thursday conditions are still in good shape, just a few more clouds are starting to move in. We won’t see as much sun as the last two days, expect more variably cloudy conditions where there will be periods of mostly cloudy skies. We stay dry through the day though, but more clouds will keep temperatures a bit cooler today. Most will only reach up to around 36 degrees. The northeast wind also continues which will keep the shoreline and Thumb slightly cooler than the rest of the area. That wind will be from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday will be cooler than the last couple of days. (WNEM)

Snow doesn’t begin until the overnight hours, so any plans you have for this evening whether it’s after-school activities, grocery shopping, or dinner, will all be in good shape weather-wise.

Tonight

Snowfall won’t begin until after midnight, and it should get off to a slower start too as it will have to work through a lot of dry air initially. This will also start in our western counties, so the Thumb will have to wait a little longer to see snow begin -- likely closer to 2 to 3 AM.

Snow starts picking up after midnight Thursday night. (WNEM)

Snow will be most widespread and at its heaviest (snow rates of 0.5″ per hour) right through the heart of the morning drive and bus stops. This will lead to slick conditions and likely lead to slower travel. In addition, the wind will be gusting from the northeast at 25 to 35 mph leading to lower visibilities. It is possible we see some school delays or closings, keep tabs on our Closings & Delays page tonight and early tomorrow!

Friday morning's commute will have snowy conditions. (WNEM)

Friday

Through the morning hours snowfall will continue, but heading towards noon we’ll begin to see signs of it slowing down starting near Clare, Harrison, and Houghton Lake. This whole system has been speeding up so it’s looking to end a little earlier on Friday than previously thought.

Snow will start turning scattered up north. (WNEM)

Later into the evening, by around 7 to 8 PM, nearly all snow will be done. The only place that could see some snow showers continue is the Thumb with the wind that will be coming off of the water. Snowfall through the afternoon will also generally be lighter than the snowfall during the morning.

Snow will continue to move out during the afternoon. (WNEM)

When everything is wrapped up, we’re expecting 3″ to 6″ of snow in Mt. Pleasant, Alma, the Tri-Cities, Flint, and most of the Thumb. The northern tip of the Thumb should land in the 2″ to 4″ range, along with anyone north of a Clare to Standish line. This will be a wetter, heavier snow, but shouldn’t be as grainy as the snow from some of the last snow events.

Snow totals will be a general 2-6" across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

By Saturday conditions will be dry, just cool. More 30s hold in the extended forecast, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

