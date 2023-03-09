Dry this evening, snow returns late tonight & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a quiet week overall, but things are expected to change quickly tonight and early Friday as our next round of snow will move into the area.

This snow is not expected until after midnight for most areas, so any initial plans this evening should be just fine. But plan for the possibility of a slippery morning commute or bus/school route tomorrow morning as that snow falls.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for most of the TV5 viewing area. For a complete list, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

As mentioned above, most areas should make it through midnight before snow is expected to move into the area. The exception will be those farther to the west, near US-127 and western sections of I-69 (Shiawassee County). Even then, an arrival time closer to 11 PM would be the expectation.

Dry air will fight this system off initially, so it may take some time for snow to hit the ground, despite what you see on radar.

Temperatures were cooler today with the increased cloud cover, but on the other side of the coin, won’t fall too far tonight thanks to those clouds moving in. We should land mostly in the upper 20s to low 30s tonight. Those temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick as it moves into the area.

Friday

Snow will overspread the area overnight, and should be affecting most areas by the bus stops tomorrow morning. Once it arrives, it will stick around through the morning hours. While it’s expected to come down at a decent rate, we’re not expecting the level of intensity that we’ve seen with our last few systems where we were exceeding 1″ per hour. The chances for that are more isolated this time around.

Current projections have around 1-2″ on the ground for most areas by 7 AM, with some areas to the west possibly pushing 3″ with an earlier start. Areas farther to the east (east Thumb and areas directly north of Saginaw Bay) may be in better shape with a later start.

School is a tough call tomorrow as conditions are expected to be slower during the morning, but also improve as snow winds down into the second half of the day and road crews catch up. You can keep tabs on any closings or delays with our School Closings page, if necessary.

Most of the snow is expected to fall before 1 PM, and even though the Thumb will have a chance to see snow all the way into the evening hours, it should progressively become lighter and more scattered as the system pulls away.

Accumulations are still expected to fall between 2-6″ of snow, but based on information we’ve seen today, 6″ totals appear to be more of the exception rather than the rule, with 2-5″ likely the most popular range. Some of our counties to the northwest (Roscommon and Ogemaw, and northern Clare and Gladwin) seem to be trending downward a bit today, with 1-4″ most likely there. Our snowfall map is below for a more specific look.

Both the European and GFS models have eliminated the TV5 viewing area in their probabilities for 6″ of snow or more. While this doesn’t mean it’s not possible, it’s usually notable that the models don’t think there’s a chance. We’re not ready to write it off yet, but it illustrates one of the reasons we think 6″ may be more of an isolated case.

The Winter Storm Severity Index has painted this as a “minor” event, which is described as: “Expect a few inconveniences to daily life. Winter driving conditions. Use caution while driving.” Simply put, it’s expected to be a typical Michigan snow.

Highs will be in the low 30s in most areas Friday, feeling more like the teens and low 20s most of the day.

Winds will be blowing out of the northeasterly direction on Friday, sustained between 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting between 25 to 35 miles per hour. Those winds should ease up late Friday night into Saturday.

