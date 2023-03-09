Flint FD requests new fire trucks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - At Wednesday night’s city council meeting, Interim Fire Chief Theron Wiggins with the Flint Fire Department talked about the current state of the city’s trucks.

The department is using trucks as old as 2002. The fire department said sometimes the trucks break down during fires and have to be towed. Some trucks were taken out of service because the department was using stop signs to patch holes in the floor.

“All of the trucks are in need of repair,” Wiggins said. “Most of the trucks are over 175,000 miles. Some of our trucks are in disrepair that they stop during the fire, and we can’t let that happen. We have to have new trucks.

The chief is asking for five or six new trucks. If approved the money to buy the trucks would come from unspent community block grant funds.

